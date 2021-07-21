Automatic Identification System Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automatic Identification System Market is projected to rise at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The Automatic Identification System market is driven by factors such as the development of satellite-based communication and the increase in world trade which has increased the marine traffic. The rising need for safety and security of the vessels along with an increasing demand for efficient traffic control and management systems are further driving the growth of the automatic identification system market. Automatic identification systems are used by marine traffic service providers to monitor and track the ships and avoid any kind of collision. The automatic identification systems provide useful data such as unique identification, course speed and vessel position.

Automatic identification system uses transceivers, installed on the ships, for the tracking of the vessels. The vessels that are fit with transceivers can easily be monitored. Rapid globalization is further giving rise to the demand for automatic identification systems. Rising technological advancements in maritime traffic management systems and navigation systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Major players in the Automatic Identification System Market include Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, Japan Radio Co. Ltd., Saab Transponder Tech AB, exactEarth, and ORBCOMM among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Class

Class A AIS

Class B AIS

AIS Base Stations

By Platform

Vessel-Based Platform

Onshore-Based Platform

By Application

Fleet Management

Vessel Tracking

Maritime Security

Other Applications

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automatic Identification System Market.

The market share of the global Automatic Identification System Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automatic Identification System Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automatic Identification System Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automatic Identification System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Identification System Market Report

What was the Automatic Identification System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automatic Identification System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Identification System Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

