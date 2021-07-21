Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. During the forecast period, the ADS-B market will be driven by the increasing demand for advanced surveillance technologies for aircraft tracking and safety. The increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries across the world and growing investments in the upgrading of commercial airports with advanced facilities and technologies is fueling the growth of the ADS-B market. Moreover, the invention of portable ADS-B that save manufacturing and installing costs will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the FAA requires all aircraft operators in the United States to equip their aircraft with ADS-B systems. All aircraft operating within US airspace must use ADS-B OUT avionics to transmit certain information.
ADS-B is an advanced surveillance technology that allows pilots to utilize satellite navigation to locate aircraft. Surveillance technology allows users to broadcast data related to aircraft identification and location, as well as other information received from onboard systems such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). The key players in the automatic dependent surveillance broadcast market includes Aspen Avionics, Inc., Avidyne Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, FreeFlight Systems, Garmin Ltd., Harris Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, L3 Technologies, Inc., and Rockwell Collins, Inc among others.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Type
- ADS-B Out
- ADS-B In
- ADS-B Ground Stations
By Component
- Transponder
- Receiver
- Antenna
- ADS-B Ground Receivers
By Application
- Terminal Maneuvering Area Surveillance
- Airborne Surveillance
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market.
- The market share of the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market Report
- What was the Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
