Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automatic Identification Data Capture Market is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The key factors contributing to the growth of the automatic identification data capture market includes the increasing usage of smartphones, the growing e-commerce industry, and the growing adoption of AIDC solutions by various industries. Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) refers to a technology that acquires, records, and converts data into digital files. These digital files can consist of images, audio, and other digital data that can be entered directly into a computer without human intervention. Commonly used AIDC tools include barcode scanners, magnetic strips, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR), fingerprint scanners (biometric systems), and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems. These tools perform activities such as data encoding, machine scanning, and data decoding, and are used for asset and inventory management, security, and workflow management.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in the expenditure on healthcare by governments around the world will drive the market during the forecast period. The high installation cost of implementing AIDC solutions might act as a restraining factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Some of the key players in Automatic Identification Data Capture Market are Alien Technology LLC, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA), Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation), Godex International Co Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sato Holdings Corporation, Sick AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Toshiba TEC Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product

Smart cards

RFID systems

Barcoding solutions

Biometric systems

Magnetic stripe cards

Optical character recognition (OCR) systems

Voice-directed WMS

Heads-up displays

Wearables

VR solutions

Google Glass

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market.

The market share of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automatic Identification Data Capture industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Report

What was the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automatic Identification Data Capture Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Identification Data Capture Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

