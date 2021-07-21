Automatic Content Recognition Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automatic Content Recognition Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The increasing deployment of automatic content recognition technology in electronic devices including display devices, smart TV, smartphones, and wearable’s is fueling the growth of the global automatic content recognition market. In addition, the rising use of automatic content recognition technology by media companies for broadcast monitoring and audience measurement is another factor attributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising need to understand the consumer behavior and a large number of hosted automatic content recognition solution providers are driving the automatic content recognition market.

North America is expected to hold a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the large number of technology and media companies present in the region. The rising concern over data privacy along with the need of large server infrastructure and additional bandwidth are few of the factors that might restraint he growth of the market. The key market players in the automatic content recognition market includes companies such as Arcsoft, Inc., Digimarc Corporation, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuance communications, ACRCloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Civolution, Enswers, Inc., Gracenote, Inc., Mufin GmBH, Shazam Entertainment Ltd., and Vobile among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Solution

Audio, video, and image recognition

Voice and speech recognition

Real time content analytics

Security and copyright management

Data management & metadata

Content aggregation, processing, filtering, and enhancement

Encoding and transcoding solution

Broadcast and media monitoring

Media synchronization

Audience measurement

By Service

Professional services

Managed services

Value-added services

By Technology

Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

Digital audio, video & image watermarking

Optical character recognition

Speech recognition

By Vertical

Media & entertainment

Consumer electronics

E-commerce

Education

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense & public safety

Avionics

Others

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automatic Content Recognition Market.

The market share of the global Automatic Content Recognition Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automatic Content Recognition Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automatic Content Recognition Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automatic Content Recognition industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Content Recognition Market Report

What was the Automatic Content Recognition Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automatic Content Recognition Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Content Recognition Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

