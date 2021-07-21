Automatic Content Recognition Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automatic Content Recognition Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The increasing deployment of automatic content recognition technology in electronic devices including display devices, smart TV, smartphones, and wearable’s is fueling the growth of the global automatic content recognition market. In addition, the rising use of automatic content recognition technology by media companies for broadcast monitoring and audience measurement is another factor attributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising need to understand the consumer behavior and a large number of hosted automatic content recognition solution providers are driving the automatic content recognition market.
North America is expected to hold a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the large number of technology and media companies present in the region. The rising concern over data privacy along with the need of large server infrastructure and additional bandwidth are few of the factors that might restraint he growth of the market. The key market players in the automatic content recognition market includes companies such as Arcsoft, Inc., Digimarc Corporation, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuance communications, ACRCloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Civolution, Enswers, Inc., Gracenote, Inc., Mufin GmBH, Shazam Entertainment Ltd., and Vobile among others.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
A full report of Global Automatic Content Recognition Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automatic-content-recognition-market/31145/
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Solution
- Audio, video, and image recognition
- Voice and speech recognition
- Real time content analytics
- Security and copyright management
- Data management & metadata
- Content aggregation, processing, filtering, and enhancement
- Encoding and transcoding solution
- Broadcast and media monitoring
- Media synchronization
- Audience measurement
By Service
- Professional services
- Managed services
- Value-added services
By Technology
- Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting
- Digital audio, video & image watermarking
- Optical character recognition
- Speech recognition
By Vertical
- Media & entertainment
- Consumer electronics
- E-commerce
- Education
- Automotive
- IT & telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Defense & public safety
- Avionics
- Others
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automatic Content Recognition Market.
- The market share of the global Automatic Content Recognition Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automatic Content Recognition Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automatic Content Recognition Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automatic Content Recognition industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automatic Content Recognition Market Report
- What was the Automatic Content Recognition Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automatic Content Recognition Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Content Recognition Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
About Us:
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404
https://clarkcountyblog.com/