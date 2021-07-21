Automatic Feeding Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automatic Feeding Market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Increasing quantities of meat and dairy buyers around the world have increased the enthusiasm of ranchers to use automatic feeders for livestock to reduce labor and maximize animal productivity due to on-time, and accurate & legal feed delivery are some of the factors driving the market growth. The growing number of pets, poultry, horses, and livestock worldwide along with the increasing disposable income of users has increased the demand for automatic feeders in the market. A large number of farmers are using automatic feeding systems to reduce labor costs as well as to increase the productivity of animals due to proper feeding at right time.

The European region will dominate the automatic feeding market during the forecast period owing to a large number of farmers operating in the region along with a huge demand for dairy and meat products.However, high set up costs and the requirement of skilled and knowledgeable farmers might restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key market players contributing significantly to the automatic feeding market includes AGCO Corporation, Big Dutchman Inc., DeLaval, GEA Group AG, KUHN SA, Lely Holding SARL, Pellon Group Oy, Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc., and Roxell among others.

