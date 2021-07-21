Automatic Labeling Machine Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automatic Labeling Machine Market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The rising population density, growing usage of packaged food, and the high-quality automatic labeling solutions available for use are the major factors driving the growth of the automatic labeling machine market. Automatic labeling machines are used in many end-user industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals for labeling packaging containers. This machine can be used for labeling on-the-fly or on-the-fly on top and bottom of products including sides at the required production speed. They are primarily used for labeling food cans, beer bottles, and cosmetic tubes of various shapes and sizes: cylindrical, tapered, rectangular, square, or flat.
However, the high set up cost for automatic labeling machines makes them expensive for small-scale labeling companies. Hence, these companies rely on manual or semi-automatic labeling machines. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the automatic labeling machine market during the forecast period. Some of the key manufacturers of automatic labeling machines are Inline Filling Systems, Labeling Systems, LLC, Harland Machine Systems Ltd., Quadrel Labeling Systems, Weiler Labeling Systems, LLC, Label-Aire, Inc., CTM Labeling Systems, Inc, Newman Labelling Systems Ltd, MPI Label Systems, Inc, and CVC Technologies Inc. among others.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Type
- Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers
- Shrink-Sleeve Labelers
- Glue-based Labelers
By Industry
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Products, Personal care & Cosmetics
- Others
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
