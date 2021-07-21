Global Mobile Robots Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The mobile robot market will grow at a CAGR of 22.84% over the forecast period 2021-2027. A mobile robot is an integrated type of artificial intelligence and a physical robot, which has the ability to navigate physically. It uses software to control it and uses sensors and other gear to identify and perceive its surroundings. Mobile robots can be classified into autonomous mobile robots and non-autonomous mobile robots. Autonomous mobile robots can move without external guidance or tools, and non-autonomous mobile robots require some external tools for navigation.

The Mobile Robots key players in this market include:

iRobot

Northrop Grumman

Amazon

KUKA

LEGO

Honda

ECA Group

Adept Technology

Geckosystems

Google

General Dynamics

By Type

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)

By Application

Logistics & Warehousing

Defense

Healthcare

Field Applications

