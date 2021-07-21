Automated parking system Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automated-parking-system-market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. A completely automated parking system can park and retrieve a car from a garage without human intervention. The completely market is being driven by customer demand for comfort and convenience, an increase in the number of luxury developments, and a rising acceptance of a fully automated parking system by building firms. The completely automated parking system has enhanced capacity, efficiency, pollution reduction, as well as safety and convenience.

The growing number of cars, shortage of parking land, expanding urbanisation, growing need for green & sustainable parking solutions, rising demand for luxury buildings, and government smart city efforts are the main market drivers.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Automation Level

Semi-automated

Fully-automated

By System Type

Hardware

Software

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Mixed-use

By Design Model

Hydraulic

Electro-mechanical

Market, By Platform Type

Palleted

Non-palleted

By Parking Level

Less than Level 5

Level 5-Level 10

More than Level 15

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated parking system Market.

The market share of the global Automated parking system Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automated parking system Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated parking system Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automated parking system industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated parking system Market Report

What was the Automated parking system Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automated parking system Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated parking system Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

