Automated container terminal Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automated container terminal market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The largest cranes used in the maritime and shipping sectors are ship-to-shore (STS) cranes. These cranes are primarily designed and built for loading and unloading cargo from container ships. Since a few years, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for bigger containers. This has prompted port owners to make major investments in their infrastructure. The handling of larger containers necessitates the use of sophisticated cranes. This has driven the market for STS cranes at automated container terminals.
The growing need for big container ships, rising labour costs in developed countries, and increased rivalry among container terminals are all contributing to the market’s rise.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Degree of Automation
- Semi-Automated Terminals
- Fully Automated Terminals
By Project Type
- Brownfield Projects
- Greenfield Projects
By Offering
- Equipment
- Software
- Services
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated container terminal Market.
- The market share of the global Automated container terminal Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automated container terminal Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated container terminal Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automated container terminal industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automated container terminal Market Report
- What was the Automated container terminal Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automated container terminal Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated container terminal Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
