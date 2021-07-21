Automated container terminal Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automated container terminal market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The largest cranes used in the maritime and shipping sectors are ship-to-shore (STS) cranes. These cranes are primarily designed and built for loading and unloading cargo from container ships. Since a few years, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for bigger containers. This has prompted port owners to make major investments in their infrastructure. The handling of larger containers necessitates the use of sophisticated cranes. This has driven the market for STS cranes at automated container terminals.

The growing need for big container ships, rising labour costs in developed countries, and increased rivalry among container terminals are all contributing to the market’s rise.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Degree of Automation

Semi-Automated Terminals

Fully Automated Terminals

By Project Type

Brownfield Projects

Greenfield Projects

By Offering

Equipment

Software

Services

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

