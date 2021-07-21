Automated fare collection Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automated fare collection Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. AFC is commonly used to replace paper-based public transportation tickets with electronic tickets. The AFC system is a stored value-based, contactless smart card application that may be enhanced with the mobile ticketing application. It is meant for public transportation and micro-payment activities. AFC is commonly used to collect use data quickly and simply by automatically logging transactions, allowing for better service planning and optimization, variable pricing schemes, simple access to integrated services, and consumer convenience. AFC guards against the unauthorised creation and modification of data stored on cards. It prohibits you from viewing one card while writing on another. It protects against card cloning.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Automated fare collection Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automated-fare-collection-market/59613/

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Rail and transport

Parking applications

Theme park applications

Others

By Service Type

Consulting

System implementation

Training, support, and maintenance

Managed service

By Vertical

Transportation and logistics

Government

Media and entertainment

Retail

Others

By Technology Type

Near field communication

Magnetic stripes

Others

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated fare collection Market.

The market share of the global Automated fare collection Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automated fare collection Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated fare collection Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automated fare collection industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated fare collection Market Report

What was the Automated fare collection Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automated fare collection Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated fare collection Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404