Automated fare collection Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automated fare collection Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. AFC is commonly used to replace paper-based public transportation tickets with electronic tickets. The AFC system is a stored value-based, contactless smart card application that may be enhanced with the mobile ticketing application. It is meant for public transportation and micro-payment activities. AFC is commonly used to collect use data quickly and simply by automatically logging transactions, allowing for better service planning and optimization, variable pricing schemes, simple access to integrated services, and consumer convenience. AFC guards against the unauthorised creation and modification of data stored on cards. It prohibits you from viewing one card while writing on another. It protects against card cloning.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Application
- Rail and transport
- Parking applications
- Theme park applications
- Others
By Service Type
- Consulting
- System implementation
- Training, support, and maintenance
- Managed service
By Vertical
- Transportation and logistics
- Government
- Media and entertainment
- Retail
- Others
By Technology Type
- Near field communication
- Magnetic stripes
- Others
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
