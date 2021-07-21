Automated material handling manufacturing Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automated material handling manufacturing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Consumers have turned to internet purchasing as a result of the implementation of social distancing rules, lockdowns, and other measures in reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic. Business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce have both increased as a result of this. Online sales of medicines, home products, and food are all showing signs of growth in B2C sales. However, such rapid expansion in the e-commerce business has put enormous pressure on companies to buy and deliver a large number of goods in a short period of time. As a result, e-commerce businesses have included automation in their operations.

Growing demand for ASRS in e-commerce due to the advent of COVID-19, expanding adoption of AMH equipment among major sectors, and rising labour costs and safety concerns are among the reasons driving the growth of the AMH equipment market.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Products

Robots

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Cranes

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

By System Type

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

By Industry

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

E-commerce

Healthcare

Aviation

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Others

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated material handling manufacturing

The market share of the global Automated material handling manufacturing Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automated material handling manufacturing

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated material handling manufacturing

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automated material handling manufacturing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated material handling manufacturing Market Report

What was the Automated material handling manufacturing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Automated material handling manufacturing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated material handling manufacturing Market was the market leader in 2020?

Market was the market leader in 2020? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

