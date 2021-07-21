Rising Adoption Of Dogs In Households Is Fuelling The Sales Of Pet Accessories Market

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of Pet Accessories Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Pet Accessories growth curve & outlook of Pet Accessories market.

Pet Accessories Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the pet accessories market is set to witness high growth during 2021-2031. Demand for these accessories will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

Increasing pet population owing to higher pet adoption rate and high expenditure on pet wellness are some of the key factors driving the market. Also, Manufacturers involved in introducing new product variety are adding new consumers to the business leading to increased market size.

Key Highlights from the Pet Accessories Survey Report :

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the Pet Accessories market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast of Pet Accessories market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and Market trends of Pet Accessories

competitive analysis of Pet Accessories Market

Strategies adopted by the Pet Accessories market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on market size of Pet Accessories

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Key Segments

By Product Type

Grooming Products

Collars & Harness

Bedding & Feeding

Pet Toys

Pet Housing

Others

By Pet Type

Cats

Dogs

Horses

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Retailing

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Others

Competitive Analysis of Pet Accessories Market :

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pet accessories include PET PARENT, Simply Fido, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Honest Pet Products LLC, Hyper-Pet LLC, Nestlé Purina, PT Labs, Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Cycle Dog, ThinkRace Technology, ShenZhen Hongda Technology Group Co., Ltd. and other prominent players.

To attract newer customers and gain market position manufacturers have been extensively involved in practicing organic and inorganic strategies such as merger, acquisition, partnerships, products launch etc.

