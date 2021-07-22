Increasing Incidence of Sleep Apnea Argues Well for Sales of Anti-snoring Devices Through 2025

Government initiatives to disseminate information regarding the chronic snoring condition, by organizing health awareness campaigns, are increasing the diagnosis rate of patients. The progressive growth in the number of patients suffering from a snoring condition is unlocking a lucrative atmosphere for market players to experiment with technologies and produce user-friendly solutions. Given the wide availability of advanced solutions, a rapid shift past the inhalation of essential oils towards anti-snoring devices is being noted. Anti-snoring devices are the primary course of treatment of the condition, with more advanced cases treated through surgery. Based on resourceful insights obtained through exhaustive research, Fact.MR’s study foresees steady growth prospects for the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, with a collective value of ~US$ 20 Bn by 2020.

Key Takeaways of Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Study

The over-the-counter availability of anti-snoring devices give them high sales potential over prescribed devices. Relatively easy FDA approvals of these devices and growing trend of online shopping, will, in turn, amplify the penetration of anti-snoring products on a global level.

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) surgery is projected to remain the surgery of choice during the forecast period (2020-2025), estimated to account for ~41% of the total revenue generated in 2020. However, the recent past has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of outpatient care centers offering treatment for snoring. This, coupled with patients looking for minimally-invasive surgeries, is expected to increase the adoption of Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) surgery during 2020-2025.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing relatively less-invasive products. In addition, efficiency and portability are projected to remain the focal point of R&D activities undertaken by players in the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.

Health insurance companies are now including anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery within their insurance coverage, further increasing their adoption. For instance, Medicare collaborated with ResMed Inc. to reimburse a 3-month trial of a CPAP therapy for patients diagnosed with sleep apnea.

Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market: Key Segments

Authors of the report have segmented the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market into key categories in order to study the market at a microscopic level. The key segments considered while bifurcating the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market include:

Device Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD)

Tongue Stabilizing Device (TSD)

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Others (e.g. nasal and chin strips, straps, rings, etc.) Surgical Procedure UPPP Surgery

Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy Surgery

Maxillo-Mandibular and Genloglossus Advancement Surgeries

RFA Surgery

Pillar Procedure with Palatal Implants Surgery

Forward Integration – Key Strategy for Market Players

The anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is highly fragmented. Market players across various tiers are focusing on product differentiation by introducing compact neoteric devices, especially wireless ones. For instance, Provent – a key market player – integrated Bluetooth technology to develop a disposable, compact, and battery-operated CPAP device, which can be placed over the nostrils to treat snoring. Yet another action plan for players is forward integration by strengthening distribution networks in key markets with high RoI potential, such as China and Germany.

