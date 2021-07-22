WIERD FINANCE $WRD successfully finishes private sale and Launches Staking Feature and Affiliate PROGRAM ahead of public sale

The WIERD.Finance Presale closed at a successful round, and is set to start the Public sale on 18th July 2021.

A spokesperson for the company said:

“We are thrilled to announce the WIERD Finance staking project alongside the Public Sale.

$WRD Finance holders will have the chance to participate in the program and earn super rewards of up to 1000% APY in just 60, 100 and 300 days respectively. Our holders can now rest easy as they now have the opportunity to bolster their earnings effortlessly, thanks to this new program.

We are always thinking and developing new ways to make $WRD more lucrative for our community. As such, we will also be launching the first of its kind NFT staking pool where users get the opportunity to earn rewards for staking their rare digital collectibles that celebrates the anonymity of crypto Heroes.

Even better, all rewards from our Legendary NFT Staking program will be in the form of other NFTs that are even more unique, rare and highly valuable collectibles”.

STAKING DETAILS

To be able to participate in the staking program someone must have $WRD Finance in the wallet.

ABOUT WIERD Finance

WIERD Finance is a meme Defi project Created by an anonymous Team of developers,

Dedicated to the Anonymity of Satochi Nakamoto and every anonymous Crypto Hero Worldwide.

The main ideology is to celebrate the anonymously of Satoshi nakamoto and every other anonymous persons who has sacrificed to scale the crypto currency eco-system

Importantly, the architecture of WIERD Finance ensures that liquidity is always available for the project.

WIERD Finance project has very attractive tokenomics that is designed to generously reward holders and completely prevent rug pulling. The company analyzes some vital components of tokenomics.

As always, they thank everyone for continuous support of WIERD Finance, and stay tuned for more major partnerships to be announced soon!

For more information, please visit https://wierd.finance