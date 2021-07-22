Global Sales of Catamaran Is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the Forecast Period

Fact.MR delivers key insights on the global Catamaran market in its published report, titled “Global Catamaran: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027”. In terms of revenue, the global catamaran market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FACT.MR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The global market for Catamaran is further segmented as Type, Size, Passenger Type and region. Catamaran market register demand from catamaran type. According to type the Catamaran can be segmented as Sailing Catamaran and Powered Catamaran. By Size, it includes Small (up to 30 m), Medium (30-50 m) and Large (Above 50 m). The market for Catamaran can also be segmented on the basis of passenger type which mainly includes Sports, Passenger Transport, Cruising, and Others (Military, Survey Vessels, etc.). Catamaran, due to their luxurious design and structure, which mainly includes two hulls, profited in reliability as well as increased stability, in comparison with mono-hull boats and it can also gain optimum speed of forty nautical miles. The catamaran are aided with more space and boarding capacity. The Powered Catamaran has majorly application due to its efficiencies and these features have led to use of catamarans for cargo carriers and also in military operations. The Medium sized catamaran is likely to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period in prominent region such as North America, Europe and in some counties of Asia Pacific. The increment in cruising and racing events across the globe is highly anticipated to boost the demand for Catamaran over the forecast period

The report assesses trends, driving the growth for Catamaran market in each market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the Catamaran market.

The North America Catamaran market, include country-level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S Catamaran market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 % over the forecast period. The powered catamaran enjoys dominant share, by type. The Latin America Catamaran includes country-level analysis for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America. The Mexico Catamaran market is expected to expand at a single low digit CAGR during the forecast period. The Europe Catamaran include country-level analysis for EU-4, U.K., Benelux, Nordic, Eastern Europe and Rest of Europe. EU-4 account for a significant market share in the Europe Catamaran Market. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan Catamaran includes country-level analysis for China, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of APEJ, owing to low disposal income, the people in APEJ regions rely on chartering catamaran. The APEJ Catamaran market represents the moderate growth, wherein India and China represent is likely to create reasonable incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

The demand for catamarans has increased considerably in Australia, For instance, the catamarans are used in multiple events such as Stephen C. Smith Memorial Regatta. The sailing catamarans are used in Sporting and recreational activities and in Olympic sailing competitions. The newer catamarans are equipped with technologically advanced features such as improved speed and safety features linked with increased stability and reliability have driven to increased adoption of catamarans for various purpose. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Catamaran, include country-level analysis for GCC, Turkey, South Africa and Rest of MEA. Catamaran market in the GCC region is particularly driven as it is particularly being used for luxury and leisure application. The sales for Catamaran in GCC region is have gained strong attention in high-end consumer segment owing to high-speed and efficient performance. The Japan region is likely to show healthy growth for demand of Catamaran is expected to expand at a single digit CAGR over the forecast period.

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by the companies, in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, contracts & agreements, mergers and acquisitions and partnership & collaboration. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

Key players operating in the global market for Catamaran, includes Grup Aresa Internaciona, Fountaine Pajot, Robertson & Caine, Outremer Yachting, Catana Group, and Lagoon. Other prominent players in catamaran market are Matrix Yachts, LOMOcean Design, African Cats, Alumarine Shipyard, Seawind, Incat Crowther, Bavaria, Voyage and LeisureCat. These companies are totally focused on improving structural stability along with developing high catamaran for sporting performance in decreasing sailor risk in high-quality product range.

