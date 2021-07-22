Fluid Management Equipment Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Fluid Management Equipment market is forecast to reach USD 17.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In patient care, fluid management plays a pivotal role, particularly in inpatient medical setting. In fluid management, it is essential to understand that every patient have different fluid needs that are needed to be considered by care providers. One particular aspect to be considered in fluid management is, in every case of fluid loss, it is importance to replace the lost fluids as accurately as possible. The fluids to be managed is dependent and varies on the medical condition of patients and differs by composition and volume. As an instance, when a patient is admitted to hospital with severe burns, the care user will require higher level of fluids as compared to a patient who is relatively healthy & allows to avoid oral consumption and waiting for a procedure. Similarly a patient admitted with diarrhea would require fluid composition varying from a patient admitted with hypovolemic shock. Usually for healthy individuals it is advised to consume fluids orally i.e. the natural route of food intake. However, care users with severe conditions may not be able to tolerate oral intake. Thus, fluid management is an integral aspect of care services for any patient admitted to hospital, which can be addressed with fluid management equipment like infusion therapy products. Alternative routes of administration like intravenous access can provide fluids directly to the vascular system.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Fluid Management Equipment market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fluid Management Equipment market, according to Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Infusion therapy products

Endoscopic fluid management products

Renal fluid management product

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Cardiology

Urology

Neurology

Orthopedic/Osteology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Home care settings

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

