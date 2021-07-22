Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Data Survey Report 2020-2026 | Sunpower Corporation, Yingli green Energy holding, etc.

Market Size – USD 7.38 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 16.8%, Market Trends – Surge in demand for rooftop solar photovoltaic setups in residential buildings.

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market is expected to reach USD 29.76 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rooftop solar photovoltaic setup is a photovoltaic system that finds application in the generation of electricity from the solar panel installed on the rooftop of a commercial or residential building. The market demand is propelled by various policies and efforts undertaken by governments across the world for the installation of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic setups to reduce the consumption of energy generated from fossil fuels which is non-renewable source of energy. Solar photovoltaic setups can share a certain percentage of the rising demand for electricity owing to rise in automation, growth in industrialization as well as rise in the living standards of the people.

A surge in demand for rooftop solar photovoltaic systems in residential buildings to save a certain share of cost incurred on electricity, the demand for which is on a high with technological developments to improve the living standard of the people by offering of various electricity consuming appliances. This factor would also boost the market growth for installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic systems.

A high cost incurred in the installation of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) setups may play a significant role in creating hindrance in the market growth.

To gain a deeper understanding of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market.

Key Manufacturers of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Studied in the Report are:

Sunpower Corporation,

Yingli green Energy holding,

Suntech Power holding,

Canadian Solar,

Sharp Solar,

Trina Solar,

Solar World,

Schott Solar,

Panasonic Corporation and Jinko Solar Holding Company.

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segmentation based on Product Types:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Segmentation based on Applications:

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Analysis of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The thin film type installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic setups is expected to grow at highest rate of 17.2% during the forecast while maintaining its dominance in the market. The largest contribution to the market share by this type is chiefly owing to the affordable installation of thin film type rooftop solar photovoltaic setups with the highly efficient generation of electricity.

The installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic setups in residential buildings is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. An increase in the requirement for harvesting of solar energy is due to rise in competition in the market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period and contributes to the largest market share. This can be attributed to the plenty of sunlight received by this region, the surging demand for electricity as well as the emerging need to discover alternatives ways to the quickly depleting fossil fuels in this region.

