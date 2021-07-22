High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA) Steel Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.0% – Exclusive Report by Reports and Data

Increasing emphasis on products with improved strength and durability is estimated to stimulate the market demand.

The global High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA) Steel Market is expected to reach USD 18.95 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. HSLA is an acronym for high-strength low-alloy steel. It is a type of carbon steel where small amounts of alloying elements are added primarily to increase the strength of the steel. In comparison to carbon steel, this kind of high strength steel has better corrosion resistance in addition to greater mechanical properties.

Increasing demand from the automotive and the structural engineering sectors, which are the chief consumers of the product in the market is likely to stimulate demand in the future. Moreover, the essential applications of HSLA steel in oil & gas sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years

Market Size – USD 10.12 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.0%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from the automotive industry

The greater tensile strength makes the product more durable and increases longevity. Hence, it finds application in oil storage tanks, street lighting poles, and earth moving equipment.

Equipment like cement mixers, power cranes, trucks, trailers, farm machinery, and power-transmission towers deploy HSLA bar, with minimum yield strengths varying from 50,000 to 70,000 ps. Also, products containing nitrogen are found in weldable reinforcing bars owing to nitrogen’s positive impact on creep strength, steam and gas turbine components, and boiler tubes.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are :

ArcelorMittal S.A.,

Bohler-Uddeholm Corp.,

the United States Steel Corporation,

Nucor Corporation,

Ansteel Group Corporation,

POSCO Co. Ltd.,

SSAB,

AK Steel Holding Corporation,

TATA Steel,

And JSW Steel among others.

High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA) Steel Market Segmentation:

Based on Process:

Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled

Forging

Casting

Based on Application:

Oil& Gas

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Power

Automotive

Mining

Others

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

