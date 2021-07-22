Zirconium Target Market Growing at 1.9% CAGR by 2028 – User demand is Driving Growth

Regulations prohibiting the use of hazardous substances, developments in the automobile industry, and enhancements in coating technology are some of the factors boosting the zirconium target market.

The Global Zirconium Target Market is forecast to reach USD 6,286.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Market Size – USD 5,370.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 1.9%, Market Trends –Rise in use of solar power.

The amalgamation of various factors has resulted in boosting the market growth of zirconium targets. One of the essential elements that have played an integral role in market expansion of the industry is qualities like high capacity of absorbing thermal shock and resistant to corrosion being associated with zirconium targets. The specified conditions are essential for any targets. The ability of zirconium targets to cater to these traits have played a significant role in the market growth of this industry.

In addition to the specified trait, there are some other advantages associated with zirconium targets that have resulted in its increased preference over other targets, which in turn has resulted in contributing to its market growth. One of such mentionable features of zirconium targets is its diversity of application of diverse substrates of metal like aluminum, galvanized and steel. Such a variety of use is not observed in its other significant alternatives like iron phosphate formulations. As a result of such diversity of application, it is highly preferred over other options contributing to its market growth.

Key companies analyzed in the report include :

Advanced Engineering Materials,

SAM,

Nexteck,

CXMET,

Haohai Sputtering Targets,

Boxin Metal Materials,

Fine Metals,

ZNXC,

Lesker,

Firmetal.

Zirconium Target Market segmentation by Types:

Zirconium

Hydrogen fluoride

Iron

Chromium

Others

Zirconium Target Market segmentation by Application:

Solar Energy

Electronics & Semiconductors

Display industry

Automobile industry

Others

Nuclear industry

Telecommunication industry

Industrial installation

Regional analysis section covers assessment of key geographical regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. Key region analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes on the basis of production and consumptions, import/export, supply and demand, product developments, presence of key players in each region, their strategic initiatives, consumer demands, current and emerging trends, and other macro- and micro-economic factors affecting the growth of the market in the region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

