Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Annual Sales,Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2020–2028

Growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period.

The global Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials Market is expected to reach USD 5,546.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market registered a shipment of 416.8 Kilo Tons, in terms of volume, which is over 40% of the total aerospace materials market. There is an increasing demand for innovative and high-quality metals and alloys in the aerospace industry. Various applications, including carrying of passengers, astronauts, or fighter pilots, increase the market demand for aerospace products, which must comply with the performance and quality of the highest standards under extreme conditions. The characteristics of aluminum alloys to offer high weight to strength ratios, corrosion resistance, and formability, among others, is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Few advantages of aluminum alloys include high performance under cryogenic temperatures, less dense than steel but with similar strength, and does not rust.

Market Size – USD 4,131.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends – Increase in consumer preference for flight transportation in APAC

Aluminum is an essential component for modern aircraft. The growing trend towards manufacturing lightweight aircraft would be causative of an increase in the market demand during the forecast period. Aluminum alloys are extensively deployed in aircraft fuselages and other engineering structures and compounds where lightweight and corrosion resistance are necessary.

A rapid increase in global passenger and cargo aircraft fleet, along with an increase in the number of passengers, is likely to propel market demand in the future. The passenger and freight traffic is estimated to increase at a modest rate in the upcoming years, and as a result would fuel the demand for aircraft. Increase in consumer preference for flight transportation in developing regions due to growing living standards, mainly in countries like China and India, the Middle East, and other Asia-Pacific region countries, is anticipated to boost the demand for aluminum alloys for production of aircraft.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

Huntsman International LLC,

Alcoa Corp.,

Kobe Steel Ltd.,

DowDuPont Inc.,

Kaiser Aluminum,

Aleris International Inc.,

AMI Metals Inc.,

Rusal, Constellium N.V.,

and Hexcel Corporation among others.

Product Types:

2xxx Series

3xxx Series

5xxx Series

6xxx Series

7xxx Series

Applications:

Business & General Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report provides readers with an exhaustive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials market regions. It gathers significant data to predict the revenue share of each regional segment over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report includes a comprehensive study of the year-on-year growth rate of these regions. The leading key regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the market size calculated to be by the end of the forecast period? What is the CAGR of the Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials market expected to be by 2028? What are the latest developments in the Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials sector? What is the outcome of the COVID-19 impact analysis of the Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Materials global landscape? Who are the leading players contributing significantly to the overall market? What are the growth opportunities observed in the sector? Which regions contribute the most to the overall market? What are the prevalent strategic initiatives adopted by leading companies? Which factors are expected to restrain market growth in the following years? Which key trends are speculated to affect the future growth of the industry?

