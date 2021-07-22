Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Annual Sales, Growth,Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

High demand for tobacco industry and plasticizers, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Triacetin market during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market was valued at USD 280.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 391.3 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Triacetin, also known as Glyceral triacetate, is a trimester of glycerol and acetic acid. It is an artificial chemical compound used in the varied application including tobacco industry, food additive, pharmaceutical products, fuel additive, humectant, and plasticizer and as a solvent. It is also known as triglyceride and 1, 2, 3-triacetoxypropane. The demand for the product is likely to be affected due to the raw material price variation / unstable costs. These raw materials include Ethly Acetate, Glycerol, Amyl Acetate, Acetic Acid Glacial and Dehydrolyzing Agent. Recently, on April 2020, FDA has approved the use of triacetin in the food industry as a flavouring agent and adjuvant and has been listed on the FDA Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) List.

Market Size – USD 280.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4%. Market Trends – FDA pproval and Expansion of F&B sector for Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market.

To gain a deeper understanding of the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market.

Key Manufacturers of the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Studied in the Report are:

China,

North America,

Europe and Japan,

such as Eastman,

Lanxess, BASF,

Daicel and Jiangsu Ruijia

Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Segmentation based on Product Types:

Plasticizer

Emulsifier

Solvent

Humectant

Others

Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Segmentation based on End-User:

Tobacco

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

Regional Analysis of the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the market size calculated to be by the end of the forecast period? What is the CAGR of the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market expected to be by 2028? What are the latest developments in the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate sector? What is the outcome of the COVID-19 impact analysis of the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate global landscape? Who are the leading players contributing significantly to the overall market? What are the growth opportunities observed in the sector? Which regions contribute the most to the overall market? What are the prevalent strategic initiatives adopted by leading companies? Which factors are expected to restrain market growth in the following years? Which key trends are speculated to affect the future growth of the industry?

The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.

