Structural Core Materials Market Annual Sales,Revenue, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 1.92 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for light weight composite materials

The Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Structural core materials are utilized in composites, primarily to improve their physical properties. The market increase is spurred by rising product demand from the automobile and aerospace applications. Moreover, with increasing international trade, the marine sector has seen steady growth in recent times, which, in turn, is predicted to have a positive impact on the global structural core materials market. The increasing demand for lightweight materials in automobiles, aircraft, and marine vessels due to their high fuel efficiency is anticipated to be a significant factor in driving market growth.

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace industry and stringent government regulations

The market in the North America region accounts for the largest share of 38.3% of the market in 2018. The presence of large organized players such as Hexcel Corporation (US) and The Gill Corporation (US) in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends. The region is a leading market for honeycomb structural core production. The key players in this market are some of the significant honeycomb manufacturers, globally.

Key companies profiled in the report:

Plascore,

Diab Group,

Gurit Holding,

Evonik Industries,

Schweiter Technologies,

Hexcel Corporation,

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.,

Armacell International,

The Gill Corporation,

BASF,

Verdane

Global Structural Core Materials Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook :

Honeycomb

Foam

Balsa

End Users Outlook :

Aerospace

Automotive

Wind energy

Marine

Others

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the market size calculated to be by the end of the forecast period? What is the CAGR of the Structural Core Materials market expected to be by 2027? What are the latest developments in the Structural Core Materials sector? What is the outcome of the COVID-19 impact analysis of the Structural Core Materials global landscape? Who are the leading players contributing significantly to the overall market? What are the growth opportunities observed in the sector? Which regions contribute the most to the overall market? What are the prevalent strategic initiatives adopted by leading companies? Which factors are expected to restrain market growth in the following years? Which key trends are speculated to affect the future growth of the industry?

