Ink Additives Market Annual Sales,Revenue, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Ink Additives Market was valued at USD 1.90 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The study covers ink additives, which are used as mixing agents into inks for providing properties like speedy drying, high viscosity, enable uniform spreading, defect protection, etc. Recent emergence of e-commerce and packaging industry has paved the way for the development of the ink additives market, due to the high volume of printing and packaging operations taking place. The global ink additives market is heading towards products which cause less impact on the environment and provide increased shelf life to the end products.

Market Size – USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for eco-friendly additives.

Rising emergence of advertising and print media, wide scope of application in the food packaging, availability of public as well private funds for research, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, stringent government regulations, increasing awareness among population towards digital media, unavailability of homegrown manufacturers in some of the economies, associated health effects, are the major hinderance for market growth during 2019-2026.

The following are the key industry participants:

BASF Germany,

DOW Chemicals,

Elementis,

Munzing,

Altana,

Allnex,

Evonik Industries AG,

Arkema, Ashland,

Raybo Chemicals.

Ink Additives Market segmentation by Types:

Dispersants

Rheology Modifiers

Slip & Rub Materials

Wetting Agents

Foam Control

Ink Additives Market segmentation by State Type:

Water based

Solvent Based

Other

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the market size calculated to be by the end of the forecast period? What is the CAGR of the Ink Additives market expected to be by 2026? What are the latest developments in the Ink Additives sector? What is the outcome of the COVID-19 impact analysis of the Ink Additives global landscape? Who are the leading players contributing significantly to the overall market? What are the growth opportunities observed in the sector? Which regions contribute the most to the overall market? What are the prevalent strategic initiatives adopted by leading companies? Which factors are expected to restrain market growth in the following years? Which key trends are speculated to affect the future growth of the industry?

