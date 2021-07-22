Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2026

Market Size – USD 111.70 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.4%, Market Trends – High demand from the pharmaceutical industry.

The global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 248.90 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in globalization has increased the level of counterfeit across the globe. Counterfeit goods include jewelry, electronic equipment, clothing, medications, and cigarettes, among others. Secure packaging is witnessing a high demand to avoid counterfeit products.

The rising focus of manufacturers on brand protection to lower the counterfeit is driving the market for the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the action of assigning secure packaging to the product to minimize counterfeiting and infringement. The market for counterfeit products is growing across the globe, and manufacturers are working harder to combat this threat. Counterfeiting is a significant threat in many market sectors. The pharmaceutical industry is the most at risk because of the proliferation of dangerous and illegal substance used in counterfeit drugs.

Companies are adopting anti-counterfeiting packaging to prevent imitation and confirm the safety of the goods. Moreover, counterfeiting leads to reduced profitability and loss in brand value for the affected company.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market:

The latest report is the first Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market research document covering the current global economic landscape severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, thereby disrupting the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging business sphere’s functioning. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Avery Dennison Corporation,

CCL Industries Inc.,

3M Company,

Dupont, Zebra Technologies Corporation,

SML Group,

Sicpa Holding SA,

Alpvision S.A,

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.,

and Savi Technology, Inc,

among others.

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market operations and covers:

By Product Technology:

Barcodes

Holograms

Taggants

RFID

Packaging Designs

Others

By End-Use:

Food and Beverage Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Clothing & Apparel

Electronics & Automotive

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Barcodes held the largest market share of 21.8% in the year 2018. The barcode is a series of numbers which, when decoded, identifies the product by date and place of manufacture. These codes are one-dimensional, and the information included in them is limited by the maximum available number of characters that can be scanned or printed at a time.

Overt Feature is forecasted to grow with the higher CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This feature enables instant authentication of packaging via visual inspection by a layman. An optically variable feature like holographic devices within designs and color shift links are some of the most common and effective overt security features.

Counterfeit medicines in pharmaceutical are among the most lucrative sectors of the global trade. Fake drugs kill or harm millions across the globe and inflict some severe damage to the brand names of big pharmaceutical manufacturers. Lifesaving drugs are also included from the trade in fake medicines. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical held the largest market share of 24.6% in the year 2018.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to the development of the anti-counterfeit packaging market in China and India. Increasing awareness among consumers has led consumers to check the product-related information before purchasing products, in turn, increasing the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in this region.

