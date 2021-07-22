Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market 2020 by Segment Forecasts 2026 | Corbion NV, Arkema, BASF SE, etc.

The development of the packaging industry owing to the rise in trade and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

The global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market is forecast to reach USD 21.61 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Bioplastics and biopolymers are extensively used in the packaging industry. Non-biodegradable plastic products are being replaced with environment-friendly ones. Bio-based raw materials like starch and vegetable crop derivatives are being utilized in order to conform to the stringent government regulations regarding the environment as well as fauna. Hence product quality is maintained, and the carbon footprint of this industry is also smaller than the traditional plastic product manufacturing industries.

Market Size – USD 6.69 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 15.7%%, Market Trends – The advent of environmentally friendly products.

The market for bioplastics & biopolymers is influenced by the rising demand for home furnishing products, the evolution of environmentally friendly chemicals required by consumer goods, and development of packaging industries, which require large quantities of bioplastics & biopolymers. Agricultural as well as textile industries, use bioplastics for transportation, and biopolymers for the consumer goods, respectively.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market:

The latest report is the first Bioplastics & Biopolymers market research document covering the current global economic landscape severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, thereby disrupting the Bioplastics & Biopolymers business sphere’s functioning. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Corbion NV,

Arkema,

BASF SE,

KURARAY,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Novamont,

NatureWorks LLC,

Celanese Corporation,

Metabolix Holdings,

and Braskem S.A.,

among others.

The Bioplastics & Biopolymers market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Bioplastics & Biopolymers market operations and covers:

By Product Type:

Bottles

Cups

Cans

Corrugated Cased

Boxes

Plates

Others

By End-User:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Textile

Agriculture

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the market size calculated to be by the end of the forecast period? What is the CAGR of the Bioplastics & Biopolymers market expected to be by 2026? What are the latest developments in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers sector? What is the outcome of the COVID-19 impact analysis of the Bioplastics & Biopolymers global landscape? Who are the leading players contributing significantly to the overall market? What are the growth opportunities observed in the sector? Which regions contribute the most to the overall market? What are the prevalent strategic initiatives adopted by leading companies? Which factors are expected to restrain market growth in the following years? Which key trends are speculated to affect the future growth of the industry?

