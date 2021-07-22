Astronomical Telescope Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2026

Market Size – USD 197.3 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing interest for astrophotography.

The Global Astronomical Telescope Market is forecasted to grow from 207.1 thousand units in 2018 to 427.4 thousand units in 2026 with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to reach USD 345.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increase in economic investment on astronomical research, the national consumption capacity, and the national policies on astronomical education.

The report also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape along with a detailed analysis of M&A activities, partnerships, business expansion deals, and technological and product portfolio. The report further offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with market definition, market scope, current and emerging trends, products and applications spectrum, and consumer demand.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1216

Key participants include Synta, Astro-Physics, Celestron, Meade, Vixen Optics, TAKAHASHI, Bushnell, Bresser, ORION, Barska, Bosma, Visionking and Sky-Watcher, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of product into refracting telescope, reflector telescope, and catadioptric telescope. The Reflectors Telescope held the largest volume of the market in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

These telescopes are best for exploring dimly lit deep-sky objects, like low magnitude stars, clusters, and nebulas. Moreover, unlike refracting telescopes, reflector telescopes do not suffer from chromatic aberration.

The market is segmented on the basis of equipment into eyepieces, tripods, cameras, mount, lenses, focal reducers, and others. Others segment held the second largest share in 2018, in terms of volume.

Tripods and mounts held the second largest share in 2018, and are forecasted to grow, in terms of shipment volume, with CAGR of 11.6% and 9.9% during the forecast period, respectively.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1216

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Astronomical Telescope Market on the basis of equipment, product, application and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Refracting Telescope

Reflector Telescope

Catadioptric Telescope

Equipment Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Eyepieces

Tripods

Cameras

Mount

Lenses

Focal Reducers

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Amateur astronomy (Entry-level telescope)

Professional Research (Advanced astronomical telescope)

Others (Intermediate level)

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Rest of the World

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/astronomical-telescope-market

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Astronomical Telescope market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2018 to 2026 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Body Mist Market

Photo Printing Kiosk Market

Baby Bottles Market

Stand Up Paddle Board Market

Washing Machine Market

Browse reports from different publications:

Blood Screening Market

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Fiber Cement Board Market

Global Engine Brake Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]