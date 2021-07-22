Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2026

The global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting Market is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of this market is mainly dependent on POE based products. Many devices like VoIP and wireless access points, especially in the commercial vertical are POE-compatible. The continuous increase in the demand of these devices has led to surging in the market of POE lighting market as well.

As the market is still at inception, companies are wary of using it for lighting. Even though POE is successful in the telephone system, it is still not accepted widely in lighting. Few companies realize its benefits and partnerships have been formed between lighting and technology companies. Plans are to integrate these POE lightings in the buildings, especially in commercial sectors. However, the limitations on the power delivered by POE-based power sourcing to end devices are hindering the growth of the market.

Key participants include Microsemi Corp., Linear Technology Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cree, Inc., Panasonic Corp., D-Link Corp., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

VoIP phones are encouraging the market. The benefit of it like simple installation, no maintenance, low communication cost is increasing the deployment of VoIP phones. The growth of the IoT industry is also lifting the market. Many of the devices are wireless and POE compatible and is powered by POE technology.

The POE solutions market is expected to show a rapid increase in the commercial It will have the highest CAGR of 12.6%. The high demand for connectivity, security and access control application in office buildings is driving the market.

Industrial segment demand for the connected system, high security, and biometrics access will also pus the market for POE. Oil and gas companies, transportation, telecommunication, power are some of the industries that have an application of POE Lighting market. Deployment of smart and connected lights is also growing in this sector.

POE in infotainment is also one of the commonly used applications. The rise in the entertainment sector shows an increase in the equipment and its various requirements. Ethernet is fast, and the power can be used in automotive as well to make it smart.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting market on the basis of type, device type, application vertical and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Power sourcing controllers and ICs

Powered devices controllers and ICs

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Power sourcing equipment

Powered devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Connectivity

Infotainment

Led Lighting control

Security and access control

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India

Latin America Brazil

MEA

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting market for the forecast period 2018 -2026 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Power Over Ethernet (POE) Lighting market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2018 – 2026?

