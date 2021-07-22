Carotenoids Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2026

The global carotenoids market is expected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Carotenoids are the type of phytonutrients found in the cells of a wide variety of plants, algae, and bacteria. These phytonutrients help plants absorb light energy for use in photosynthesis. Carotenoids are essential anti-oxidants that play a significant role in animal health and reproduction. Carotenoid-containing foods are generally red, yellow or orange.
Carotenoids are extensively used as coloring agents in food and beverages industry. Nevertheless, with biotechnological advancements coupled with innovations in recombinant DNA technology, the extraction of carotenoids is now commercially feasible. Owing to this, there is an increase in the production of carotenoid-based products. The rise in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of carotenoid-based supplements and fortified foods has led to the use of such products as a preventive measure against various health conditions including arthritis, diabetes, obesity, cancer, macular degeneration, and skin damage among others.
Key participants include BASF, Allied Biotech, AquaCarotene, Algatechnologies, Kemin Industries, Cyanotech Corp., Brenntag, Divis Laboratories, Naturex SA, DSM Nutritional Products, D.D. Williamson, Lycored, FMC Corporation, and EID Parry.
Further key findings from the report suggest
- Beta-carotene accounted for more than 20% of the market share in the year 2018 and is projected to have a growth rate of 3.6% during the forecast period. The application of beta-carotene as a colorant, antioxidant, and as a rich source of vitamin A in food & beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals is expected to propel the market growth.
- Natural sources of production of carotenoids are forecasted to observe the highest growth rate of 3.8% in the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits and the gains associated with natural products is projected to boost market demand throughout the forecast period.
- At present, carotenoids are mostly used as additives and dyes in human and animal foods. Animal feed segment dominated the market and held more than 40% of the carotenoids market with a growth rate of 3.5% in the forecast period.
- Europe contributed to the largest market share in the forecast period with USD 0.63 billion in 2018 due to the increasing demand for health supplements and animal feed.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global carotenoid market on the basis of type, source, extraction, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Beta-Carotene
- Alpha-Carotene
- Lycopene
- Lutein
- Zeaxanthin
- Beta-Cryptoxanthin
- Astaxanthin
- Others
Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Natural
- Synthetic
Extraction Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Conventional Process (using organic solvents or vegetable oils)
- Supercritical Fluid Extraction
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Food & Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Dietary Supplements
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South-east Asia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- MEA
Key Points Covered in the Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market
- SWOT analysis of each major market player along with in-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolio of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin
- Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions
