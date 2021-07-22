Structural Electronics Market Size, Growth, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2026

Market Size – USD 33 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.03%, Market Trends – Growing demand of circuit and miniaturized sensors

The Global structural electronics market size is forecasted to grow from USD 33 Billion in 2018 to USD 63.12 Billion by 2026, at CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period. Increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and Improvements in 3D technology are the factors that drive the growth of the market in structural electronics. The demand for lightweight, cost – effective and compact products is also increasing.

The global Structural Electronics market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

The significant players in the Structural Electronics market are TactoTek Oy (Finland), Boeing Company (US), Canatu Oy (Finland), Neotech AMT (Germany), Molex LLC (US), Faradair Aerospace (UK), Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), T-Ink (US) and Local Motors (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

Due to the increasing demand for hybrid and pure electric vehicles, the photovoltaic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the structural electronics market during the forecast period. Although lower level of technological awareness, complex manufacturing processes and speculation about the practical efficiency of structural electronics limit their adoption on a broad scale.s

On the basis of Application, the automotive sector is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The next important thing in smart cars is structural electronics, as the elements of structural electronics would be integrated into the body and underground carriage of the vehicle, thus resembling the human nervous system and allowing cars to recognize touch and damage immediately.

On the basis of region, the market for North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The increased penetration of structural electronics in this region can be related to the growing adoption of these products in photovoltaic products, conductors and sensors used in high – priced cars and spacecraft. In addition, electric vehicles are the main consumers of structural electronics, which is forecasted to drive the growth of the studied market, as electric cars are increasingly being used by North Americans.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Structural Electronics market on the basis of type, application and region:

Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Photovoltaic

3D Printers

Battery

Printed and Flexible Electronics

OLED Display

OLED Lighting

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Structural Electronics market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2021 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

