Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market size is estimated to reach USD 10.37 Billion from USD 6.02 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the introduction of stringent regulatory policies pertaining to workplace safety. According to a report of National Statistics Health & Safety Executives, nearly 12,000 workers die each year in the U.K., and 67% of the deaths are a result of high asbestos exposure. The safety standards set by the regulatory agencies like the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), mainly in North America and Europe, are bolstering the demand for respiratory protective equipment from the industrial workplaces.

The global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

3M, Honeywell International, MSA Safety, Dragerwerk, Kimberly-Clark, Alpha Pro Tech, Avon Protection Systems, Jayco Safety Products, and Bullard, Gentex, among others.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market on the basis of type, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Air-Purifying Respirators

Supplied-Air Respirators

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Defense & Public Safety Services

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct/Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market in the coming years?

