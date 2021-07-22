Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the sugar substitutes market is forecast to grow from USD 14.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period.
Sugar substitute contains significantly lighter food energy than sugar-based sweeteners, making it a low-calorie sweetener or zero-calorie. The growth exhibited by the global sugar substitute market is a result of various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, rising awareness about nutrition, hectic lifestyle, increasing geriatric population coupled with diabetes, and increasing obesity prevalence. The global prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be 8.8% standardized for people of 20-79 years, which translated to 424.9 million people in 2018. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) also predicted that prevalence is likely to increase to 9.9% of the population by 2045.
This report delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.
The major players in the sugar substitutes market are Tate & Lyle (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), PureCircle (Malaysia), The NutraSweet Company (U.S.), and E. I. DuPont De Nemours (U.S.).
Further key findings from the report suggest
- Low-calorie/reduced sugar consumption has been a major trend in the last few years. From stevia to aspartame, people are looking for ways to alleviate diabetic and obesity issues. Nearly 7 million people reported using stevia, making them one of the most commonly used sugar substitutes in 2019.
- “Transparency” and “Sustainability” are the major trends in sugar substitute products, the industry has led new initiatives like, Good Agricultural and Collection Practices and Good Manufacturing Practices for Botanical Materials, Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) and the Botanical Adulterants Program which controls the transparency will be more prominent.
- Low sugar claims have been a major trend in the last five years. New product introductions making a low/no/reduced sugar claim have grown steadily in the last five years, while low/no/reduced calorie claims have declined. Differences by region are substantial, with Latin America having the most products with claims overall. 6% of food and beverage products launched in the U.S. made a low/no/reduced sugar claim in 2017, up from 4% in 2012.
- The Asia-Pacific Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growing disposable incomes in emerging economies such China, and India is likely to foster the market growth. Demand for sugar substitutes will rise in developing, nations where preventative healthcare is seen as a springboard to work towards a better health index.
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the sugar substitutes market on the basis of origin, type, product, application, end-use and region:
Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 -2027)
- Natural
- Artificial
Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
- High Intensity Sweeteners
- Low intensity Sweeteners
- High Fructose Syrup
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
- Stevia
- Sugar Alcohols
- Aspertame
- Cyclamate
- Sucralose
- Saccharine
- Ace-k
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
- Food
- Confectionery
- Baked Goods
- Condiments
- Dairy & Frozen Yogurt
- Ice cream
- Others
- Beverage
- Fruit juices & Zero Calorie Drinks
- Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD)
- Functional Drinks
- Smoothies
- Others (powdered beverages, flavored water)
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 -2027)
- Food & Beverage Manufacturers
- Table tops
- Hospitality
- Restaurants and Hotels
- Cruise Line
- Airlines
- Fast food Centers
- Others
Radical Features of the Sugar Substitutes Market Report:
- Valuable insights into the Sugar Substitutes market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle
- An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market
- Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report
- Growth analysis and projections until 2027
- Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Sugar Substitutes industry
