Virtual Reality Headsets Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2026

Market Size – USD 8.16 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.2%, Market Trends – Rising popularity and availability of VR contents.

The global virtual reality headsets market is expected to reach USD 56.97 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Virtual reality headsets are basically a kind of digital technology which allows users to enjoy 3D view of the contents developed for virtual reality experience. Virtual reality headsets aims to fully engulf users in a simulated environment to have a more engaging experience. The demand for virtual reality headsets is stimulated by the growing demand from the gaming enthusiasts all-round the globe to have a better gaming experience in a fully immersive 3D space. Moreover, a rise application for virtual reality heads in the in the entertainment industry would also push the market growth.

This report delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Key participants include Sony Corporation, Google, Samsung Electronics, HTC Corporation, Facebook, Microsoft, Vuzix, Leapmotion, Eon Reality, and LG Electronics Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The tethered virtual reality headsets with more than 90% of the market share leads the market in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the proliferation of smartphones and widespread use of smartphones for gaming and entertainment purposes along with lost cost associated with the possession of these headsets in comparison to standalone headsets.

Standalone headsets are projected to have the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

By components, the head mounted displays are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the proliferation of head mounted displays among gaming and entertainment industry end-user to have an immersive 3D space experience.

The market for virtual reality headsets in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. North America dominates the market for virtual reality headsets owing to rising investment in technologies advancement and development, and surging demand by entertainment and advertising industry, education system and military to develop and improve visual experience.

A new patent from Sony, a leading company in virtual reality headset market, states that the next PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset by the company uses a head-mounted display (HMD) that employs a range of biometric sensors such as a thermometer, eye-tracking cameras, a moisture sensor and exterior orientation sensors to combat virtual reality sickness.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the virtual reality headset market on the basis of type, component and application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Handheld

Standalone

Tethered

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Head Mounted Display

Stereo sound System

Head Motion Tracking Sensor

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Gaming and Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Medical Service

Automobile

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Education

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Virtual Reality Headsets market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Virtual Reality Headsets market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Virtual Reality Headsets market.

