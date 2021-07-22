Anti-aging cosmetics Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2026

Market Size – USD 17.28 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9% Market trends

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the anti-aging market was valued at USD 17.28 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 27.29 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The study covers the different aspects of anti-aging cosmetics market. Anti-aging beauty products are available in wide range for all skin types. In comparison to men, women use anti-aging products on a much larger scale worldwide. However, nowadays there has been a steady rise in the sales of men’s anti-aging products. Anti-aging companies are engaged primarily in the launch of new products in the market with minimal side effects. “Beauty from within” cosmetics are gaining popularity these days who manufacture products using natural ingredients. Also, in the recent years, Olay Regenerist micro sculpting is seen to be the leading anti-aging brand used in the US. Other than Olay, Neutrogena and Loreal are seen to be next preferred options in the US.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1408

The key players dominating the industry are thoroughly assessed in the report along with their market and geographical reach and their production and manufacturing capacities. The report also offers key insights into the intense competitive scenario and offers strategic recommendations to established companies and new entrants to help them overcome barriers. It also focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Key participants include Olay, Loreal, Garnier, Unilever, Amara Organics, La Prairie, Kate Somerville, Vintner’s daughter, Clinique, Perri cone MD, Emma Hardie.

Key finding from the report suggests

Currently anti-aging cosmetics market is growing largely at a CAGR of 6% in North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. US holds 46.6 % of the total market share. Increasing awareness about the benefits from using anti-aging products across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

Spending on anti-aging products is expected to reach around USD 300 billion by 2020.

As of 2018, Loreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble are the dominating players in the global Anti-aging cosmetics market. American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by European and Asia-Pacific regions.

Forty% of US women have used anti-aging facial creams and oils, compared to 32% of UK women, 30.5% of the female population in France, 29% of women in Germany and 28% of women in Spain.

Anti-wrinkle products are widely used across the globe accounting for 50.8% of the total market share.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1408

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Anti-aging market on the basis of application, treatment, product type and region:

Application type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Skin Care

Hair care

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Anti-Wrinkle Products

Anti-Stretch Mark Products

Nourishment Products

Anti-Pigmentation and Acne Products

Hair Care Products

Sun Care Products

Herbal Products

Treatment Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cream

Oil

Oral

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-aging-cosmetics-market

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Anti-aging cosmetics market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Facial Mask Market

Baby Diaper Machine Market

Anti-aging cosmetics Market

Aroma Ingredients Market

Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market

Browse reports from different publications:

Blood Screening Market

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Fiber Cement Board Market

Global Engine Brake Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]