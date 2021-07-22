Magnet Wire Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 28.55 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.0 %, Market Trends – Rising demand from telecommunication industries

The Magnet Wire Market is forecast to reach USD 39.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Magnet wire, also known as enameled wire, is made up of two types, which are copper or aluminum. It has a fragile layer of insulation coating for generating electromagnetic fields when energized. It is often used for creating coils in several applications including inductors, transformers, motors, hard disk head actuators, speakers, and electromagnets. It is mainly used for interchanging electrical energy with magnetic energy. Moreover, magnet wire is shaped and is available in round, square, or rectangular cross-section.

The key players dominating the industry are thoroughly assessed in the report along with their market and geographical reach and their production and manufacturing capacities. The report also offers key insights into the intense competitive scenario and offers strategic recommendations to established companies and new entrants to help them overcome barriers. It also focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Key participants include LS Cable & System, Superior Essex, Rea, Sumitomo Electric, Liljedahl, Fujikura, Hitachi, IRCE, Magnekon, Condumex, Elektrisola, Von Roll, Alconex, Jingda Citychamp Dartong, Shanghai Yuke, Roshow Technology, Shangfeng Industrial, Tongling Copper Crown Electrical, HONGYUAN, Ronsen Super Micro-Wire, Shenmao Magnet Wire, GOLD CUP ELECTRIC, and Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire, among others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The wire is mostly fully tempered, electrolytically refined copper. Aluminum magnet wire is used for large transformers and sometimes for motors.

The insulation is made of sturdy polymer film materials typically rather than enamel.

Aluminum magnet wire type is expected to grow at a higher rate of 4.1% during the forecasted period owing to its lightweight features and inexpensive nature.

Generally, temperature classes are 105 °C, 130 °C, 155 °C, 180 °C, and 220 °C.

At lower temperatures, the service life of the wire is expected to be higher.

105 °C temperature segment is forecasted to grow at the highest rate of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The temperature class shows the temperature of the wire at which it has a 20,000-hour service life.

The application in the home appliance is estimated to reach USD 12.75 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Magnet Wire Market on the basis of Shape, Temperature, Type, End Users, Application and Region:

Shape Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Round Magnet Wire

Rectangle Magnet Wire

Square Magnet Wire

Temperature Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

105 °C

130 °C

155 °C

180 °C

220 °C.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Copper

Aluminum

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Infrastructure

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Motor

Home Appliance

Transformer

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Magnet Wire market for the forecast period 2016 -2026 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Magnet Wire Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Magnet Wire market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2016 – 2026?

