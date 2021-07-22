Hydroponics Market Revenue, Demand, Share| Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2028

The global hydroponics market is foreseen to be valued at USD 22.2 Billion by 2028 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.3% through the estimated timeline. An agricultural technique—hydroponics is generally used for growing plants or crops in a soil-less medium, including a mineral water and nutrient solution. Hydroponics technique is gaining popularity in the overall agriculture sector due to the maximum yield obtained by using this certain technique. Furthermore, crops cultivation through hydroponics minimizes the external environmental effects on the growth of crops, as hydroponics offers controlled and precise environment conditions. Hydroponics adoption in agriculture further reduces the natural resources’ burden like water and land, since the water utilized in making the nutrient solution can be reused and recycled.

However, the industry is going through various challenges because of the increasing investments required in setting up a huge hydroponics plant. Furthermore, lack of initiatives by government, particularly in the emerging nations, is also limiting the sector growth. Industry players are predicted to experience several lucrative avenues in the global industry in the coming years, due to the expanding hydroponics applications in several residential and commercial buildings including grocery stores, restaurants, residential terraces, etc.

Key Summary of Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the Hydroponics industry. The competitive landscape includes extensive profiling and overview of prominent players of the Hydroponics industry. The report studies the following companies in detail:

Emirates Hydroponics Farms (UAE);

Freight Farms (U.S.);

Heliospectra AB (Sweden);

Signify Holding (the Netherlands);

Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada);

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (U.S.);

Terra Tech Corp (U.S.),

AMHYDRO (U.S.);

AeroFarms (U.S.);

and LumiGrow (U.S.).

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Rest of World

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Deep Water Culture

Nutrient Film Technique

Aggregate Systems

Ebb & Flow Systems

Drip Systems

Wick Systems

Liquid Systems

Aeroponics

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

HVAC

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

Input Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Nutrients

NPK

Trace Minerals

Others

Grow Media

Rockwool

Perlite & Vermiculite

Coco Fiber

Others

Crop Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers

Others

The report further provides key insights into the market share held by each product and application in the Hydroponics market. Moreover, it also offers radical information about growth prospects and patterns. It also provides extensive coverage of the product consumption of each application and product. The report also provides a pricing analysis and growth trends for the key segments of the market.

Along with the basic information, the report also offers insights into marketing strategies readily adopted by the key manufacturers for the endorsement of their products. The report offers significant data pertaining to development trends and market position to offer deeper insights into targeted clients, brand promotions, and pricing analysis. The report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

The report explains the market share and sales volume of each company, along with the key details of the operations of these companies. The report further offers extensive coverage of their product portfolio, business expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue contribution, investment plans, and financial standings. The report also covers the strategic alliances observed within these key companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate and government deals, partnerships and agreements, and brand promotions and product launches.

Furthermore, the research study gives additional insights into the companies’ regional presence through extensive regional analysis. The regional analysis covers the key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis segment covers details about the market share held by each region along with the prospective growth opportunities and revenue generation. The report also offers a projection of the growth rate for each region in the entirety of the forecast timeline. It also offers a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the industry.

