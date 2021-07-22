Growing Awareness towards Effective Sanitation to Ensure Robust Growth for Mobile Toilets Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Mobile Toilets Market (Product Type – Standard, Luxury and Accessible; Mechanism – Recirculating Chemical, Compost, Flushing; End-user – Construction Sites, Special Events, Recreational Places, Public Places/Infra, Commercial and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the overall mobile toilets market worldwide is set to cross the US$ 9 Bn mark by 2026.

With growing awareness towards effective sanitation, mobile (portable) toilets have gained immense popularity in the recent years. Mobile toilets are now widely used at construction sites, event venues, public places and several others. These toilets are of huge convenience and help maintaining cleanliness at such places. Subsequently, numerous countries are now embracing mobile toilets so as to ensure optimum convenience to people as well as effective sanitation. In many countries, the market is currently in nascent stage and hence holds enormous potential for future growth. Thus, increasing awareness towards sanitation is expected to provide an excellent business opportunity for mobile toilet vendors over the forecast period.

Mobile toilets market is highly driven by their advantages over conventional toilets. These toilets do not require any plumbing infrastructure, thus reducing costs and setup time. Today, majority of the mobile toilets are made of polyethylene offering easy handling, reduced maintenance, low cost and longer life. Apart from construction sites and public events, these toilets are also useful in cases of natural disaster and tourist destinations. Another important factor driving the market growth is the consistently growing awareness of people towards proper sanitation. Additionally, mobile toilets require minimal water per flush making them more environment friendly. Over the period, numerous types of portable toilets including chemical portable toilets, self-service toilets, mains connected toilets, compost toilets and accessible toilets among others have been introduced based upon the place of use. This has ensured increased adoption of portable toilets over the time.

Based on the geography, Europe dominates the overall mobile toilets market worldwide accounting for nearly 37% of the global market size. The region (primarily due to Germany) is among the earliest adopters of the concept making it the largest regional market for mobile toilets. In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth rate in the market. Currently, the market is led by Japan and China collectively accounting for more than 55% of the total regional market size. During the forecast period, India is set to register high growth rate in the region. The market here is expected to be backed by cleanliness initiatives launched by the national government.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Alltoilets (WA), PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation, Deluxe Loos, Satellite Industries, GLOBAL Fliegenschmidt GmbH, Kazema General Trading L.L.C, Luxury Loo, MF Portables Pty Ltd., NuConcepts, PolyPortables, LLC, T blustar and others.

