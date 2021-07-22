Efficency and Reliability of Hydraulic Press Allowed the Machine to Register Consistent Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Hydraulic Press Market (by Construction: C Frame, H Frame, Four Post, and Others (Bulldozer Hydraulic Press, Gantry Press, etc.); by Application: Compression Moulding, Embossing, Stamping, Forging, Lamination, Trimming and Others(Bulldozer Hydraulic Press, Gantry Press, etc.); by End-use Industries: Manufacturing & Processing, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Energy & Power, Construction & Mining, Military & Defense, Others (Furniture, Fabrication, etc.) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the hydraulic press market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Hydraulic systems are always known for their power and control compared to pneumatic and electric systems for heavy duty applications and hydraulic press is no exception to that. Hydraulic press machines offer almost endless solution in the form of compression molding, embossing, stamping, forging, lamination, and trimming among other for several end-use industries. All the aforementioned operation are few of the most prominent metal machining processes and cannot be performed with an accurate and reliable hydraulic press. Consequently, perpetual demand from end-use industries certainly encouraged the demand for hydraulic press allowing the market to grow with a growth rate of more than 5%. The growth is projected to remain constant to reach a market value of more than US$ 14 Bn by 2026.

A variety of hydraulic press are available classified according to their construction and application for which they are used. Hydraulic press are preferred over other mechanical medium by industries such as manufacturing & processing, automotive, electronics & electrical, energy & power, and construction & mining among other. The aforementioned industries are growing a constant rate and thus, these industries are producing more opportunities for hydraulic press market to grow along with them. All these factors are playing a vital role in encouraging the market growth for hydraulic press market.

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading hydraulic press vendors including Asai Corporation, Amino Corporation, Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, DAKE Corporation, Enerpac, Fujian Haiyuan, Automatic Equipments Co., Ltd., Greenerd Press Machine Company, Inc., Gasbarre Products, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Neff Press, P.J. Hare Ltd., Schuler Aktiengesellschaft, and WORLD PRECISE MACHINERY CO., LTD. Hydraulic press manufacturers have to deal with breathtaking competition with local manufacturers which are directly impacting their profit margins. Business development strategies, geographical presence and product portfolio of aforementioned companies are discussed in detail in the research study.

Key Analysis Covered:

• Steadily rising demand for dependable power pressing solutions and its effects on the development of hydraulic press market.

• Growth of end-user industries across several sectors and their development complementing the growth of hydraulic press market.

• Different segments of hydraulic press and their standing in terms of market value.

• The role played by hydraulic press in manufacturing processing, automotive, and construction & mining

• Underlining the factors encouraging the demand for different variants of hydraulic press machines.

• Part of emerging region such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America and their effect on global hydraulic press market.

