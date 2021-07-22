Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market To Reach US$ 13.21 Bn By 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market (Analysis Type – Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Multi-body Dynamics, Optimization & Simulation; Deployment Model – On-premises Deployment and Cloud-Based Deployment; End-use Application – Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, Construction & Architecture, Healthcare and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market is set to grow with a CAGR of 10.36% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 13.21 Bn by 2026.

Market Insights

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) is the application of computer software to aid in engineering tasks and simulate processes to improve product design or assist in solving engineering problems. CAE encompasses Computer-Aided Analysis (CAA), Computer Aided Design (CAD), and Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) for several applications such as simulation, validation, and optimization of products development and other manufacturing processes. The overall computer-aided engineering (CAE) market is set to demonstrate growth of 10.36% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, primarily due to advancement in automation across the manufacturing and several other sectors. Automation has changed the face of product design and manufacturing processes by offering more accuracy with better efficiency.

The overall Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market segmented based on analysis, deployment model and end-use application. By end-use application, market led by automotive application accounting more than 1/4th of the total market value. This is majorly credited to constant emphasis on improving productivity by enhancing the design process in automotive application. Asia Pacific was the leading market for CAE in 2017. Region accounted for over 25% of the overall market value generated worldwide, chiefly due to promisingly growing technological advancements in production process of manufacturing, automotive, construction and several other industries across the region.

The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market momentum further fueled by the advancement in computer hardware system granting design engineers with sophisticated three-dimensional graphics capabilities. Integration of CAD (Computer Aided Drafting) with CAE allows to easily calculate stress distributions and deformations without being much aware of modeling process. The leading CAE market players have started to offer CAD software with built-in CAE functions. CAE for product design expected to undergo continues functional improvement in following years while retaining conventional, powerful and general purpose functions.

Mobile access has become vital aspects that every organization or consumer look for in almost every technology. Several CAE developers are enabling some means of accessing product analysis data on smartphone platforms. Another promising trend in CAE market is cloud deployment of software that enables developers and designers uploading their analysis on cloud platforms. Benefits offered by the cloud deployment of CAE software include higher mobility, ease of updating the software as well as significant cost reductions. These user-friendly technological advancements in CAE software technology provided much-needed impetus to the market growth.

The Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation Analysis Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Deployment Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) End-use Application Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

