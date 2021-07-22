Automobile steering systems Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automobile steering systems market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Several countries across the world have enacted strict car pollution and fuel economy requirements. Fleet-level rules have been imposed by regulatory agencies such as the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in Europe, and other organisations. These laws establish an average emission level that automobile manufacturers must adhere to. These rules have forced automakers to invest more in fuel-efficient steering systems like electric power steering.

When compared to typical hydraulic steering systems, electrically assisted power steering systems are lower in weight and have a simpler construction. Furthermore, because there are no fuels involved, they are also easier to maintain for automobile owners. According to the US Department of Energy (DOE), in ideal conditions, EPS systems may improve fuel efficiency by 2% to 4%, cut fuel consumption by up to 6%, and reduce CO2 emissions by 8 grammes per kilometre. According to estimates, EPS systems have saved over 3 billion gallons of gas since 1999. (Source: Nexteer Automotive). Unlike hydraulic systems, which pump fluid continuously while the engine is running, these systems only utilise power when the wheels are spun.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report

By Component

Hydraulic pump

Steering column

Steering wheel speed sensor

Electric motor

By Technology

Electric power steering (EPS),

Electrically assisted hydraulic power steering (EHPS)

Hydraulic power steering (HPS)

By Type

Column-EPS (C-EPS)

Pinion-EPS (P-EPS)

Rack-EPS (R-EPS)

By Pinion-Type

Single

Dual

By Mechanism

Collapsible EPS

Rigid EPS

By Vehicle Type

Passenger car (PC)

Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

