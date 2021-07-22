Automation as a service Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automation as a service market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Automation-as-a-service enables organisations to mechanise the business processes by capturing and interpreting data from existing applications. It enables organisations to shift from slow manual processes to reliable, fast automation across the organisation in a matter of hours or even minutes.

Automation is collecting and understanding current repetitive and high-volume business processes in order to automate a sequence of actions. Automation include initiating reactions, altering data, and connecting with other digital systems, all of which require a great lot of time and effort. Automation-as-a-service refers to automation that is provided as a subscription-based service and supplied via the cloud. Furthermore, the automation-as-a-service approach enables businesses to transition from sluggish manual operations to dependable, rapid automation across the board in a matter of hours or minutes. The expansion of the automation-as-a-service market is projected to be fueled by rising demand for automation and increased usage of cloud technologies.

A full report of Global Automation as a service Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automation-as-a-service-market/51363/

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Training

By Business Function

Information Technology (IT)

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Type

Rule-based Automation

Knowledge-based Automation

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others (travel and hospitality, and education)

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automation as a service Market.

The market share of the global Automation as a service Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automation as a service Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automation as a service Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automation as a service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automation as a service Market Report

What was the Automation as a service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automation as a service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automation as a service Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

