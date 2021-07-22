Automation as a service Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automation as a service market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Automation-as-a-service enables organisations to mechanise the business processes by capturing and interpreting data from existing applications. It enables organisations to shift from slow manual processes to reliable, fast automation across the organisation in a matter of hours or even minutes.
Automation is collecting and understanding current repetitive and high-volume business processes in order to automate a sequence of actions. Automation include initiating reactions, altering data, and connecting with other digital systems, all of which require a great lot of time and effort. Automation-as-a-service refers to automation that is provided as a subscription-based service and supplied via the cloud. Furthermore, the automation-as-a-service approach enables businesses to transition from sluggish manual operations to dependable, rapid automation across the board in a matter of hours or minutes. The expansion of the automation-as-a-service market is projected to be fueled by rising demand for automation and increased usage of cloud technologies.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Service
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Training
By Business Function
- Information Technology (IT)
- Sales and Marketing
- Operations
- Finance
- Human Resources (HR)
By Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Type
- Rule-based Automation
- Knowledge-based Automation
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecom and IT
- Retail and Consumer goods
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others (travel and hospitality, and education)
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automation as a service Market.
- The market share of the global Automation as a service Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automation as a service Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automation as a service Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automation as a service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automation as a service Market Report
- What was the Automation as a service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automation as a service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automation as a service Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
