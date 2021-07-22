Automotive additives Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Automotive additives market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The growing demand for fuel additives in applications such as diesel, gasoline, aviation fuels, and others is driving the market. The market for gasoline additives will be driven by factors such as rigorous government regulations. In terms of volume, APAC is the most important market for gasoline additives in the world. In the market for gasoline additives, it is also the fastest-growing area. In terms of value, North America is the largest market for gasoline additives in the world, followed by APAC and Europe.

The US EPA’s Clean Air Act requires refiners and importers to register their goods with the agency before they may be sold. All manufacturers must assess the combustion and evaporative emissions generated by their gasoline and fuel additive products as part of this registration procedure. As environmental laws become more rigorous, the need to decrease emissions becomes more pressing.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By type

Deposit Control Additives

Cetane Improvers

Lubricity Improvers

Cold Flow Improvers

Stability Improvers

Octane Improvers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Anti-icing Fuel Additives

Dyes & Markers

Others

By application

Diesel

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Others

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

