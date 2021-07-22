Metal Foam Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Metal Foam Market is projected to grow from USD 84 million in 2019 to USD 103 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4% during the same period.

Metal foam is mainly used in electric vehicles. The cost-effectiveness and lightweight properties of this technology have contributed to its intensive use in automotive development. Metal foams provide good thermal conductivity and are therefore in high demand in the automotive industry. Metal foams are used in four applications, including railway buffers and medical implants, intrusion prevention bars, heat exchangers, and sound insulation. The anti-intrusion bar segment is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it is widely used in the automotive end-use industry.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Aluminum

Nickel

Copper

Other

By Application:

Car

Construction

Aerospace

Defense

Medical

Other

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Metal Foam market are:

ERG Aerospace (US)

Admatis (Hungary)

Cymat Technologies (Canada)

American Elements (US)

Canada New Energy Materials (Canada)

Hunan Ted New Material (China)

Alantum (South Korea)

Pithore Aluminium (Netherlands)

Aluinvent (Hungary)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Metal Foam industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Metal Foam Market Report

1. What was the Metal Foam Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Metal Foam Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Metal Foam Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

