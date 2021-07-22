Rainscreen Cladding Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

Rainscreen cladding market is projected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2019 to USD 14.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2027.

A rainscreen is an exterior wall detail where the siding (wall cladding) stands off from the moisture-resistant surface of an air barrier applied to the sheathing (sheeting) to create a capillary break and to allow drainage and evaporation. The rain screen is the siding itself but the term rainscreen implies a system of building. Ideally the rain screen prevents the wall air/moisture barrier on sheathing from getting wet.

The United States Rainscreen Cladding market is driven by strong growth in new build and major refurbishment activity in key sectors, such as housebuilding, offices, schools & higher education, hotels & leisure, transport buildings, waste treatment facilities and online retail warehousing. Multiple federal policies and regulations in favor of energy-efficient residential buildings and commercial spaces is estimated to significantly increase product demand in the foreseeable future.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Rainscreen Cladding Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/rainscreen-cladding-market/27540/

The major companies include:

Cladding

Trespa North America

Centria International

Tata Steel(Kalzip)

Kaicer(Lakesmere)

Kingspan Insulation PLC

Ash & Lacy Building System

Celotex

CGL Facades

Proteus

Rockwool International A/S

Booth Muirie

Segment by Type, the Rainscreen Cladding market is segmented into

Fiber Cement

Composite Material

Metal

High Pressure Laminates

Others

Segment by Application, the Rainscreen Cladding market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Offices

Institutional

Industrial

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Rainscreen Cladding industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Rainscreen Cladding Market Report

1. What was the Rainscreen Cladding Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Rainscreen Cladding Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Rainscreen Cladding Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Rainscreen Cladding market.

The market share of the global Rainscreen Cladding market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Rainscreen Cladding market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Rainscreen Cladding market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404