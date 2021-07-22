Structural Adhesives Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

Structural Adhesives Market was valued to be USD 14.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Structural adhesives provide strength and a durable bond with wide applications, mainly in construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine and wind energy.

Structural adhesives market will witness growth owing to its unique ability to offer exceptional bond strength and fast curing speed for dissimilar and similar substrates in the automobile industry. The product is formulated to lower the vehicle weight and improve the safety & performance. Product manufacturers make special performance products for automobile applications, used for interior and exterior applications of vehicles such as deck lid flanges, hoods, interior dashboards, doors, and roof panels. Increasing per capita income and improved living standards amongst youth in emerging economies has propelled the automobile market since the economic downturn. Increasing awareness about fuel economy and light weight vehicles will bolster the overall structural adhesives market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

HENKEL

ASHLAND

SIKA

ARKEMA

3M

DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

LORD CORPORATION

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS

SCOTT BADER

Structural Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate

Cyanoacrylate

Structural Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

Wind Energy

Marine

Rail

Aerospace

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Structural Adhesives industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Structural Adhesives Market Report

1. What was the Structural Adhesives Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Structural Adhesives Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Structural Adhesives Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Structural Adhesives market.

The market share of the global Structural Adhesives market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Structural Adhesives market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Structural Adhesives market.

