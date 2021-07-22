Demand For Arterial Stabilization Device Market Is Expected To Observe Upward Trajectory By 2030

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Arterial stabilization device gives estimations of the Size of Arterial stabilization device Market and the overall Arterial stabilization device share of key regional segments

Introducton

Arterial catheterization is an invasive technique to measure blood pressure more accurately than non-invasive blood pressure cuff. Arterial catheterization is applied to critically ill patients in an intensive care unit.

A thin and hollow catheter is inserted in the wrist or groin of the patient and hence require stabilization. Arterial stabilization device is a one-time use device required to keep the catheter in a secured position.

The global arterial stabilization device market is classified based modality, application, end-users and region.

Based on the modality, the arterial stabilization device market is segmented into the following:

Adhesive

Strap

Based on the application, the arterial stabilization device market is segmented into the following:

Heart surgery

Hypertension

Cardiovascular procedures

Others

Based on the end-users, the arterial stabilization device market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Speciality clinics

Others

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Arterial stabilization device Market are:

Some key players contributing global arterial stabilization device market are The 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun AG, ConvaTec Group plc. , C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Medical, BioDerm Inc.,

Adhezion Biomedical LLC, Owens & Minor, Inc., Dale Medical Products, Inc., Centurion Medical Products, Merit Medical Systems, TIDI Produts, LLC, mermaid medical A/S, and others.

