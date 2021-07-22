Learning Management System Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

LMS market size is expected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2020 to USD 25.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period during.

The major growth drivers for the market are increasing adoption of digital learning, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies and enterprise mobility, broad government initiatives to grow LMS, and increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machines. LMS Learning (ML) is increasing the importance of eLearning in business and education environments. However, the low motivation and participation of the organization can limit market growth.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Xerox Corporation

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited

Blackboard

Cornerstone OnDemand

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson PLC

Learning Management Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud Based Services

On-Premise

Learning Management Systems Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunications

Consulting

Other

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Learning Management System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Learning Management System Market Report

1. What was the Learning Management System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Learning Management System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Learning Management System Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Learning Management System market.

The market share of the global Learning Management System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Learning Management System market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Learning Management System market.

