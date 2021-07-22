Bladder Cancer Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global bladder cancer market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The main cause of bladder cancer includes the consumption of tobacco products includes cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chewing tobacco, and snuff. Moreover, extensive exposure to chemicals, past harmful radiation exposure, and parasitic infections are other factors that contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, having a family history of bladder cancer, having certain changes in the genes that are linked to bladder cancer, and Past treatment with radiation therapy or certain anticancer drugs, such as cyclophosphamide or ifosfamide. The increasing prevalence of smoking and tobacco consumption has a major impact on the growth of the bladder cancer market across the globe. Changing the lifestyle of people is a significant cause of bladder cancer. Unhealthy eating activity is increasing among people, which is a major risk for bladder cancer. As per the American Lung Association, the average smoker smokes 15 cigarettes per day in the US. Similar trends can be observed in other countries of Europe and China, and Australia.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Bladder Cancer Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/bladder-cancer-market

As per World Health Organization (WHO), there are 1.1 billion people consume tobacco across the globe. Smokers are 4 to 7 times more likely to develop bladder cancer than non-smokers. Bladder cancer is the tenth most common cancer across the globe. In 2018, there were 17 million new cases of bladder cancer across the globe. As per Cancer Research UK, the incidence of cancer is estimated to reach 62% during 2018-2040 across the globe. Bladder cancer is considered the fourth common cancer in men whereas it is the least common cancer in women. As per the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 80,470 new cases in the US in 2019. Out of this, 61,700 new cases will be associated with male and 18,770 will be associated with the female. For instance, in March 2016 the National Cancer Institute has invested $5.5 million in establishing laboratories to advance research on biomarkers and biomarker assays for several cancers. Market players can engage with these organizations so as expand their product offerings in the coming years.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2021-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Cancer type

By Diagnosis Method

By Therapy

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Bladder Cancer Market Report Segment

By Cancer type

Transitional Cell Bladder Cancer/ Urothelial Carcinoma

Squamous Cell Bladder Cancer

Adenocarcinoma

Other Rare Types (Sarcomas, Carcinoma in Situ)

By Diagnosis Method

Cystoscopy

Biopsy

Urinalysis

Urine Cytology

Intravenous Pyelogram (Ivp)

Other

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Other

Global Bladder Cancer Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Celgene Corp.

Eli Lilly And Co.

Endo International Plc

Epocrates, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Nucleix Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

