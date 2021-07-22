Botnet Detection Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Botnet Detection Market is expected to grow significantly due to various pivotal factors which includes growing smartphone penetration, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) network. A botnet is a network of connected devices which may include various devices such as mobile, PC’s, servers in the IoT by a single or a common type of malware, where the user often are unaware that they have been affected. Rapid increase in the internet users will give rise to botnet attacks, that is creating significant demand for botnet detection market.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Botnet Detection Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/botnet-detection-market

Botnets are used by the attackers for varied purposes that may include data theft relating to the online identities and financial records of the user, email spamming, as well as for Denial-of-Service (DoS), spreading spyware/adware and terrorist activities. Botnet attack is the most advanced technique of infecting the huge number of users on a real-time basis. Also, as the number of internet-connected devices has been increasing via IoT implementation, the vulnerability of network towards malware has been rapidly increasing. According to the Global Botnet Attack Report 2017, there has been a rapid increment in the overall malware attacks through botnets, especially during the increasing prices of the bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market. The number of malware attacks through botnet is largest in the US accounting for nearly 37% of the global botnet attacks.

Botnet detection solutions are widely used in the industries including BFSI, government agencies, defense, and IT and telecom industry. In the BFSI sector, botnets usually target small and medium banks and cooperative banks as their security systems are not that advance as compared to other established banks. Global rise in the smartphone users and increasing popularity of mobile banking and payment services, give rise to attacks. The features used in the authentication process for the botnet includes Transaction Authentication Number (TANs) and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). The growing cases of theft of critical financial archives of the customers especially those indulge in the internet banking has increased the concern for the banking institutions to deploy a stronger and reliable botnet detection solution throughout their banking channel to ensure safety and security of their trustworthy customers.

North America held a major share in the global botnet detection market owing to growing cyber-crimes and cohesive government policies. The government agencies, such as the US department of defense have been constantly working in the cybersecurity for taking necessary steps against the rapid proliferation of the malware attacks. Asia-Pacific botnet detection market is expected to register a striking growth attributing to the rising computer-based online transaction and real-time settlement systems. China dominated the global network for botnet detection in 2017, according to a report submitted by Kaspersky Lab where more than 17,000 botnets have been detected in this region.

Current Market Trends covered in the Market Report:

Botnet detection market size is expected to exhibit a rapid growth in near future attributing to the rising number of botnet attacks, increasing smartphone penetration, and increasing penetration of IoT network.

Digital India Program” launched by the Government of India with the target to make cyber space across the country safe and secure.

Many of the organizations use CAPTCHA for accessing their website to reduce the threat of botnet.

North America dominate the global botnet detection market.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Botnet Detection Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/botnet-detection-market

Global Botnet Detection Market: – Segmentation

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud Based

By Type

Service

Standalone Solutions

By Application

Mobile Applications

Application Programming Interface (APIs)

Web

Others

By End-User

Real Estate

Healthcare

Financial Services

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Botnet Detection Market: – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

AppsFlyer, Inc.

CriticalBlue, Ltd.

DataDome SA

Digital Hands, LLC

Distil, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

InfiSecure Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Instart, Inc.

Intechnica, Ltd.

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Kaalbi Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Kasada Pty Ltd.

mFilterIt

Oracle Corporation

PerimeterX, Inc.

Pixalate, Inc.

Radware, Ltd.

Reblaze Technologies, Ltd.

Shape Security, Inc.

Unbotify

Unfraud

Variti International GmbH

WhiteDiagnostic

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/botnet-detection-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404