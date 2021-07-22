Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components is projected to rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast from 2021 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket for top 10 components are growing vehicle sales, rising miles driven per year, increase in average life of vehicle, and emergence of new distribution channels. The rising popularity of e-commerce platforms as a distribution channel is another factor boosting the sales of the automotive aftermarket. However, due to the increasing quality of the components, some components are long lasting. This increases the time between the two consecutive services and hence leads to less demand for these components. This can act as a restraining factor for the growth of the automotive aftermarket for components during the forecast period.

The Asia-pacific region is expected to dominate the automotive aftermarket during the forecast period. The increasing socio-economic conditions in the countries such as India, China, Indonesia etc., along with the rising per capita income and high demand for vehicles is driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the high population in China and India further leads to an increase in the demand for passenger vehicles which in turn leads to a positive impact on the automotive aftermarket. The major players in the automotive aftermarket for top 10 components include Continental Group, Bridgestone Group, Michelin Group, and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

· Tires

· Fluids

· Filters

· Batteries

· Brake friction products

· Collision bodies

· Lighting

· Remote Vehicle Diagnostics (RVD)

· Spark Plugs

· Bearings

By Vehicle Type

· Passenger Cars (PC)

· Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Region

North America:

· US

· Canada

Europe:

· France

· Italy

· Germany

· UK

· Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

· India

· China

· Japan

· Australia

· Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

· Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market.

· The market share of the global Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

· Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market.

· Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

· Market Overview and growth analysis

· Import and Export Overview

· Volume Analysis

· Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

· Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

· North America Market Size and/or Volume

· Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

· Europe Market Size and/or Volume

· Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

· Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market Report

· What was the Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

· What will be the CAGR of Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

· Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

· Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Aftermarket for Top 10 Components Market was the market leader in 2020?

· Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

