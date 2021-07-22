Digital Scent Technology Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global Digital Scent Technology Market. According to OMR analysis, the global digital scent technology market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2022. The market is estimated to show a significant growth due to emerging adoption of digital scent in gaming platform and technological innovations in e-nose. The global digital scent technology market is segmented into hardware, which is further sub segmented into e-nose and scent synthesizer. The end-user is further sub-segmented into entertainment, marketing, education, medical, food & beverages and others. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Digital scent technology is offering significant growth opportunity with the technological innovations in e-nose. For example, in April 2018, Alpha MOS introduced the HERACLES Neo electronic nose. This enables to increase performance for smell analysis. It combines dual fast gas chromatography detection with strong data processing based on an optional module for chemical and sensory characterization. It is the perfect tool for industries that are engaged in product development and quality control. The optimized thermal management of the instrument enables to gain better thermal stability which leads to longer lifespan and increased performance of the instrument. Moreover, in 2015, Indian Scientists have created a sensor-based e-nose to sniff out a range of gases at pulp and paper mill industries as well as environmental monitoring at sensitive places. It is a portable device that can measure odour intensity and odour concentration, which in turn can quickly alert workers of industrial units for corrective actions. It is the first attempt in India for the development of such product that utilizes odour sensors making use of intelligent software for determining odorous molecules. In addition, it is also possible to train the software through feeding information according to the experts’ observation.

The market is segmented on the basis of hardware and end-user. Medical and food & beverage sectors are one of the major end-users of digital scent technology. Under food & beverage (F&B) industry, the flavor and taste control evaluation can be conducted by gas and liquid sensor array systems such as e-nose. It can be used in a broad range of food & beverage applications, including product matching, improving quality control, flavor quantification, spoilage detection, product matching and origin identification. E-nose is a sensor-based analyzer that are developed to perform quantitative/qualitative analyses of chemical and organoleptic properties of the product. E-nose can analyze and detect a broad range of odors and volatile organic compounds. It includes multiple parts, such as a sampling system in order to ensure reproducibility of the injection, a control system, electronic data acquisition, an array of sensors and pattern recognition software. In the food industry, the quality control of products or ingredients is highly required and is normally achieved by sensory assessment. Moreover, regular consumers demand for flavor (taste and smell) encouraging food manufacturers to use e-nose during manufacturing process. This, in, turn, is significantly driving the global digital scent technology market.

GLOBAL DIGITAL SCENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY HARDWARE

E-NOSE

POLYMER SENSOR

QUARTZ SENSOR

MOSFET SENSOR

OPTICAL FIBER SENSOR

SCENT SYNTHESIZER

CARTRIDGE

BY END-USER

ENTERTAINMENT

MARKETING

EDUCATION

MEDICAL

FOOD & BEVERAGES

OTHER

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

COMPANY PROFILES

AIRSENSE ANALYTICS

ALPHA MOS SA

AMS AG

AROMYX

ELECTRONIC SENSOR TECHNOLOGY

MOOD MEDIA

NEVADANANO

OLORAMA TECHNOLOGY

OWLSTONE

SCENT SCIENCES CORPORATION

SCENTCOM LTD.

SCENTSATIONAL TECHNOLOGIES

SENSIGENT

SMITHS DETECTION INC.

THE ENOSE COMPANY

VAPOR COMMUNICATIONS

